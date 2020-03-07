O'NEILL PATRICIA LOUISE (CRONIN)

Patricia L. O'Neill, of Munhall, on March 4, 2020, age 65. Mother of Terry (Colleen) O'Neill and Sean (Jessica) O'Neill; grandmother of Nora and Owen; daughter of the late Thomas V. and Margaret (Connors) Cronin; and sister of Thomas Cronin, Elaine Loeffert, Tim Cronin, and Terry (Linda) Cronin. Patricia was a dedicated Surgical Technician who worked with Dr. Thomas Starzl in the Liver Transplant Program in Pittsburgh. She helped establish the program in Cedar Sanai in Los Angeles with Dr. Leonard Makowka. She was also recruited to establish a Liver Transplant Program in Sicily. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, 15120, where a Blessing Service will take place at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.