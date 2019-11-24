|
OSBORNE PATRICIA LOUISE (McGINNIS)
Age 94, of Longwood at Oakmont and formerly of Fox Chapel, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born November 14, 1925 in Honolulu, Hawaii and attended Punahou School. She was in Hawaii on December 7, 1941 and became an ambulance driver for the Red Cross in 1942 and 1943. Pat was a teller at the Bishop National Bank in 1943 where she met her future husband, Captain Philip W. Osborne, an Army Air Corps fighter pilot. They married in Hawaii when he returned from the South Pacific Theater in November, 1945. They lived in Tenafly, NJ where they had four sons and Pat was a 'Den Mother' for eight years. The family moved to Fox Chapelin 1960 where she volunteered at The Children's Home of Pittsburgh, was a St. Margaret Hospital volunteer since 1969, a Foxwall EMS Volunteer Driver/Attendant, a Fox Chapel Political Committee Woman and a Fox Chapel District Association Canoe Counselor. She was also a member of the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, The Junior League of Pittsburgh and the Fox Chapel Racquet Club. Pat, Phil and their four sons spent many summers camping with their Apache Trailer at National Parks from the east coast to the west coast and back as well as numerous trips to Cape Cod, MA. Pat and Phil also shared their interest in trekking trips in the US, Canada and overseas. Outstanding areas they visited included Alaska where they cross country skied the Ruth Glacier beside Mount McKinley (Denali). In Nepal they summited 18,200' Kala Patthar overlooking the Mount Everest Base camp. In East Africa Pat summited 19,340' Mount Kilimanjaro Uhuru Peak. In western China they joined the 1986 American K-2 North Ridge Expedition support team up to the base camp and then from there traveled Marco Polo's Silk Route in the Taklamakan desert. Pat was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Philip W. Osborne, former Mayor of Fox Chapel; their son, Stephen W. and his wife (Jan) of Durango, CO.; and a grandson, William Osborne of Littleton, CO. Pat is survived by three sons, Bruce W. (Cyndee) of Pinehurst, NC, Peter A. (Sally) of Naples, NY and David M. (Deb) of Littleton, CO.; as well as eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. No Visitation. Service and Interment private. The family respectfully suggests Memorial Contributions may made to the Fox Chapel Presbyterian Church, 384 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238, or to the . Arrangements are by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019