PATRICIA POHLMAN
PATRICIA POHLMAN
PATRICIA LOUISE (COTE OLSON) POHLMAN

PATRICIA LOUISE (COTE OLSON) POHLMAN
POHLMAN PATRICIA LOUISE (COTE OLSON)

Age 92, of McCandless, passed away on April 17, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Joe C. Pohlman; beloved mother of Patricia (John) Barth, Kip (Mary) Pohlman and the late Stephen Pohlman and Penelope Noll. She is also survived by six grandchildren and a great-granddaughter. Services are private and have been entrusted to the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
