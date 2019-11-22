|
LUKEHART PATRICIA (DOUGLASS)
Age 81, of Pensacola, passed away on November 19, 2019. Patty was born in Homer City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Robert H. and Helen Bath Douglass. She held a wide variety of jobs over the course of her lifetime. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, as a caterer while living in New Orleans and Indiana, PA and as a Hospital Coordinator for De La Torre Orthotics & Prosthetics in Pittsburgh. Regardless of the task, she was always dedicated to the work at hand while having a smile for everyone. Patty had a love of history and later in life she graduated with a bachelor's degree in history from Indiana University of PA and interned at the Johnstown Flood Museum. After she retired and moved to Pensacola, she greatly enjoyed her volunteer work at the Naval Air Station Museum Library. She also volunteered for the Pensacola Open Books Prison Books Project. Patty will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by ex-husband, Charles Lukehart; daughter, Cheryl; son, Brett; grandson, Michael; her brother, John R. Douglass (US Navy); sister-in-law, Delores; and niece, Brenda. She was preceded in death by her parents and her nephew, Greg A. Douglass (US Marine Corps). At her request, no public service is planned. If desired, an online donation to honor her memory may be made to the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation or Pensacola Open Books.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019