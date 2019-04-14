Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
More Obituaries for PATRICIA BENINCASA
PATRICIA M. (OLSEN) BENINCASA

PATRICIA M. (OLSEN) BENINCASA Obituary
BENINCASA PATRICIA M. (OLSEN)

Age 90, formerly of Fineview on Tuesday April 9, 2019. Daughter of the late Arthur C. and Mary Rose Olsen; loving mother of Debra Larson and Rex (Lura) Benincasa; cherished grandmother of Dana C. (Kelly) Larson of Oklahoma; also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws. Patsy was born and raised in Pittsburgh's Northside and graduated from Art School. She was a lifelong painter and artist as well as musician, once playing trumpet in an all female band in the late forties. Patsy enjoyed traveling and indulging in all cultural offerings everywhere she went. Services will be private. laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
