GUSSEY PATRICIA M.
Of Shadyside, on Monday, August 26, 2019, age 93. Beloved aunt of Pat, Mark and Frank Gussey, Teri Stahara and Pamela Thompson; great-aunt of Christopher de la Rioux, Sarah Riggs, Lee Hawkins and Sean Lamont; great-great-aunt of Tyler Lamont, Rowdy de la Rioux, and Skylar Riggs. Aunt Pat was a scientist who, among other accomplishments, helped develop respirators to fit women so they could work as welders, fly planes, and become fire firefighters after WWII. She traveled all over the world for her work, but always took an extra day to see the real country she was in. A Blessing Service will be held at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Thursday, September 5 at 12 noon. Interment Private. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019