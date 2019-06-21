|
|
HAMMILL PATRICIA M.
Age 84, of Verona, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard G. "Jerry" Hammill, Sr.; mother of Howard G. "Jerry", Jr. (Mary Ann) Hammill, Susan (Thomas) Koedding; grandmother of Dr. Jared T. (Courtney) Hammill, Bryant Koedding and Paige Koedding; great-grandmother of Matthew Hammill. Friends received, Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, Ltd./ Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church. Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019