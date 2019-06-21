Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
PATRICIA M. HAMMILL Obituary
HAMMILL PATRICIA M.

Age 84, of Verona, on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard G. "Jerry" Hammill, Sr.; mother of Howard G. "Jerry", Jr. (Mary Ann) Hammill, Susan (Thomas) Koedding;  grandmother of Dr. Jared T. (Courtney) Hammill, Bryant Koedding and Paige Koedding; great-grandmother of Matthew Hammill.  Friends received, Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, Ltd./ Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church.  Interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
