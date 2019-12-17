Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA HILLENBRAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. (CIENEK) HILLENBRAND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA M. (CIENEK) HILLENBRAND Obituary
HILLENBRAND PATRICIA M. (CIENEK)

Age 88, of West View, formerly of Reserve Township, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Hillenbrand; beloved mother of Raymond G. (Marlene) Hillenbrand, Patricia C. (the late, William) Butterini, David P. (Kimberly) Hillenbrand; sister of the late Raymond P. Cienek, Dorothy C. Cienek, and Vincent Cienek; loving grandmother of Amber (Raviv) Shannon, David (Sidney) Hillenbrand, Stephanie (James) Lonzo, Stephen (Sara) Hillenbrand, Jodi Hillenbrand, and Samantha (Todd) Dieguez. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren; preceded in death by two great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 in St. Athanasius Church. Pat loved cooking for St. Athanasius, which she did for many years. She also loved to bake. Pat loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
Download Now