Age 88, of West View, formerly of Reserve Township, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Hillenbrand; beloved mother of Raymond G. (Marlene) Hillenbrand, Patricia C. (the late, William) Butterini, David P. (Kimberly) Hillenbrand; sister of the late Raymond P. Cienek, Dorothy C. Cienek, and Vincent Cienek; loving grandmother of Amber (Raviv) Shannon, David (Sidney) Hillenbrand, Stephanie (James) Lonzo, Stephen (Sara) Hillenbrand, Jodi Hillenbrand, and Samantha (Todd) Dieguez. Also survived by eight great-grandchildren; preceded in death by two great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:30 in St. Athanasius Church. Pat loved cooking for St. Athanasius, which she did for many years. She also loved to bake. Pat loved nothing more than to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, c/o PNC Bank, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019