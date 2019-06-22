|
MAHOFSKI PATRICIA M. (DALEY)
On Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene J. Mahofski; loving mother of Eugene J. Mahofski, Karen P. (Robert) Aguglia, and the late Michael J. Mahofski; grandmother of Lexie, Victoria, Angela, Susan, Gabrielle, and Bobby; great-grandmother of Mia, Isaack, and Lila; sister of Frank (Sally) Daley, Marian (Jim) Ott, Peggy Linhart, Jeanne Handlow, Kathy Banachoski, and the late Daniel Daley. The family will receive visitors on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California Ave., at Cooper, N.S. Funeral Mass in Church of Assumption (Bellevue) Monday, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name to the ISDA Scholarship Fund. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019