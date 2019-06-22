Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Assumption
Bellevue, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MAHOFSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA M. (DALEY) MAHOFSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

PATRICIA M. (DALEY) MAHOFSKI Obituary
MAHOFSKI PATRICIA M. (DALEY)

On Friday, June 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Eugene J. Mahofski; loving mother of Eugene J. Mahofski, Karen P. (Robert) Aguglia, and the late Michael J. Mahofski; grandmother of Lexie, Victoria, Angela, Susan, Gabrielle, and Bobby; great-grandmother of Mia, Isaack, and Lila; sister of Frank (Sally) Daley, Marian (Jim) Ott, Peggy Linhart, Jeanne Handlow, Kathy Banachoski, and the late Daniel Daley. The family will receive visitors  on Sunday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California Ave., at Cooper, N.S. Funeral Mass in Church of Assumption (Bellevue) Monday, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Pat's name to the ISDA Scholarship Fund. www.obriensfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now