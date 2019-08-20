Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
PATRICIA M. MAKARA

PATRICIA M. MAKARA Obituary
MAKARA PATRICIA M.

Born November 21, 1933 passed peacefully among family on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Matthew B. and Helen R. Makara of North Braddock, as well as siblings, Edward Makara of North Huntingdon and Regina M. of North Braddock; cousin, Irene Jacobs of the South Side; and niece, Cynthia Makara Stevens. She is survived by her doting sister, Janice P. Makara-Palmer; brother-in-law, Arlie E. Palmer of Greentree; as well as sister-in-law, Evelyn Makara; five nephews, Robert, Richard, Ronald, Raymond Makara, Scott Campbell; two nieces, Ellen Woomer and Jennifer Schall; and 16 great-nieces and nephews. Pat started her career at the age of 18 with Bell of PA as an operator. She retired to become part of the Pioneers. Pat was a proud Pitt alumni and was very proud of her Slovak heritage and took part in the nationality rooms at Pitt, preparing food and manning the tables. She was also very active in St. Maurice Church acting as a Eucharistic minister and the "official" silver polisher for the annual flea market. She was thrilled to become a member of St. Paul's Cathedral Parish family after moving into the Oakland/Shadyside Area. Pat was a wonderfully caring and loving sister, aunt and friend to all who knew her. There will be no visitation. Funeral Thursday, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral 10 a.m. Arrangements by JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. freyvogelfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 20, 2019
