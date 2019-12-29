Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
PATRICIA M. (WALTER) MURTAGH

Age 64, of Penn Township, passed away at home, on Thursday, December 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Dan M. Murtagh; loving sister of Michael (Arleen) Walter, Janet (Don) Marlar, Mark (Jill) Walter, and Stephen (Dawn) Walter. Patty is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She worked at MSA for 41 years as a logistics specialist, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved her Mr. Alley Cat. Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Aloysius J. and Mary (Hyland) Walter. Friends and family will be received for a memorial visitation on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the time of a memorial service at Noon at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to at support.woundedwarriorproject.org or by calling 1-855-448-3997. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
