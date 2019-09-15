Home

PATRICIA M. "PATTY" (WALTERS) OTIS

PATRICIA M. "PATTY" (WALTERS) OTIS Obituary
OTIS PATRICIA "PATTY" M. (WALTERS)

Of Bethel Park, age 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Daughter of the late William and Marie Walters; beloved wife of 44 years to William "Bill" Otis; loving mother of Gretchen E. (Mark) Brashears, Garth W. Otis and Gwyneth R. Otis; cherished grandmother of Giada V. Brashears; sister of Ruth Horgan. Patty was devoted to her family, always putting her family first. She retired after several years from Upper St. Clair School District as a Teacher Aide. Mass of Roman Catholic Burial will be offered Friday, September 20, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Germaine Church, Bethel Park. Burial will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements handled by PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
