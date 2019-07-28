|
|
SCHWARTZMILLER PATRICIA M.
Age 86, of Robinson Township, died peacefully at home, surrounded by family on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Molyneaux. Patricia enjoyed bingo and camping and loved everything Irish. She is survived by her beloved husband, Leo J. Schwartzmiller; loving children, Mary Ann (William) Baker, Carol (Thomas) Merks, Patty (David) Felt, Robert (Lynn) Schwartzmiller; sister, Ann Mitsch; grandchildren, Stephanie (Matthew) Straub, Shannon (Mark) Meyer, Shelby (Matthew) Fiori, Amy (Jonathan) Vojtecky, Matthew (Ashley) Merks, Kristin (Daniel) Manius, David (Chelsea) Felt, Rachel and Cale Schwartzmiller; also nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, July 28, from 3-8 p.m., at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Twp., PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 10 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Burial will follow. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to Breast Cancer Patient Advocate Found., co-pay relief program, 421 Butler Farm Rd., Hampton, VA 23666. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at PittsburghCremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019