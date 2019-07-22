Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Sylvester Church
Resources
PATRICIA M. (BENNER) WERNER

PATRICIA M. (BENNER) WERNER Obituary
WERNER PATRICIA M. (BENNER)

Age 84, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Scotty" Werner; mother of Scott (Maria), Bob (Mary) and Jim (Cathy) Werner; grandmother of Scott (Gretchen Altman) Werner, Jr., Stephanie (Randy) Meyer, Giffin and Madeline Werner and Katie, Jimbo, Michael, David and Paul Werner; sister of Marlene Benner, Dorothy (Rick) Claus, Bob Benner, Mike (the late Peggy) Benner, Norm (Joyce) Benner and the late Tom (survived by Lorraine) Benner; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raizman-Haney Endowed Professorship, payable to the University of Pittsburgh, c/o Sandra Chicko, 3600 Forbes at Meyran Avenues, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
