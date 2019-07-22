WERNER PATRICIA M. (BENNER)

Age 84, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Scotty" Werner; mother of Scott (Maria), Bob (Mary) and Jim (Cathy) Werner; grandmother of Scott (Gretchen Altman) Werner, Jr., Stephanie (Randy) Meyer, Giffin and Madeline Werner and Katie, Jimbo, Michael, David and Paul Werner; sister of Marlene Benner, Dorothy (Rick) Claus, Bob Benner, Mike (the late Peggy) Benner, Norm (Joyce) Benner and the late Tom (survived by Lorraine) Benner; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Thursday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raizman-Haney Endowed Professorship, payable to the University of Pittsburgh, c/o Sandra Chicko, 3600 Forbes at Meyran Avenues, Forbes Tower, Suite 8084, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.