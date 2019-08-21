Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
North Park Church
More Obituaries for PATRICIA MALCOLM
PATRICIA (HENRY) MALCOLM

PATRICIA (HENRY) MALCOLM Obituary
MALCOLM PATRICIA (HENRY)

Age 95, of Gibsonia, on August 20, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late James A. Malcolm. Loving mother of Thomas, Douglas, John, and the late Robert Malcolm.  Sister of the late Betty Persinger. Dear grandmother of Rob, Jamie, and Abbie Malcolm, Emily (Shane) Erdman, and Clayton Malcolm. Also survived by two great-granddaughters, Gracie and Lilly Erdman. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Services will be held Friday at 10:30 a.m. in North Park Church. Patricia was a dance instructor with Arthur Murray Dance Studio, where she met her beloved husband, James.  She was a devoted and active member of North Park Church where she was social director, superintendent and teacher with Sunday school, and was a mature believer who spent countless hours counseling and encouraging others. Patricia was equally known for her Irish sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hope Hospice, 3356 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
