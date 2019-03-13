Home

PATRICIA MARINO

Of Franklin Park, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday evening, March 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 60 years to Bob E. Marino; devoted mother to her three loving children, Bob (Sylvia) Marino, Barbara Smith, and Marty Marino; cherished grandmother to Jesse (Tara) Bricker, Jo Bricker, Bobby Jr. Marino and Madison Rubin; two great-grandchildren, Sebastian and Ariana Bricker; daughter of the late Chuck Baird and Olive Malinic (Bob); sister to Ginni (Bobby) Bonello, and Betti (Paul) Dudenas; her best cousins, Dana Reed (Greg), Barbara Driscoll (Robert), Bobbie Miller (Dan), and Gigi Ouellette (Jack). Pat was an avid bridge player, gardener, decorator, and shopper. The family would like to thank her caregivers at Vincentian Home. Celebration and condolences for Pat can be emailed to [email protected]

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
