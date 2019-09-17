|
|
GEFERT PATRICIA "PATSY" MAY (REGAN)
Age 85, passed after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Patsy was born on October 22, 1933 to the late William and Hilda Regan. Preceded in death by her brothers, James, William, Thomas, Robert and Ernest Regan. The cherished wife of 55 years to Leon Gefert; best mother-in-the-world to Frances "Kim" (Patrick) Connolly, Candy (John) Daffern and Leon "LP" (Jill) Gefert; beloved sister to Frances "Sally" (John "Shorty") Stockey, Ruth "Bubbles" Regan, Geraldine "Tootsie" (Matt) Hanlon, Arlene (Paul) Omasits and Doloris "DD" Regan; proud grandmother to the grandchildren she spoiled John, Matt, Sam Connolly and Megan, Henry Daffern. Patsy was a friend and confidant to her many nieces, nephews and friends. Her legacy is her passion for others and volunteerism. She was one of the founders of William McKinley Citizen Center in Penn Hills and politically active in grant writing for the center. She had a unique love of children and was a champion for the underdog. She will be truly missed by all. Friends and relatives will be received on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Per Patsy's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please make donations to The , 1100 Liberty Ave. Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 or William McKinley Citizen Center, 1110 Center Ave., Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019