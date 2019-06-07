|
MCCULLOUGH PATRICIA (ANKER) "PATTY"
Age 64, of Verona, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Edwin and Patsy; loving mother of Jason and Justin; devoted grandmother of Kaylee, McKenzie, and the late Declan; beloved sister of Dave, John, Dotty, Jim, Elaine, and the late Butch, Don, Tim, and Eileen; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Patty was the proud owner of Seasons, Crafts, and Gifts. Friends received Sunday, from 2 p.m. until time of service at 6 p.m., at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019