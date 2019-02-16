McGIVERN PATRICIA (SPAMPINATO)

Age 78, of Ross Twp., after a courageous battle with cancer, on Friday, February 15, 2019. Beloved wife for 47 years of Coleman McGivern; Loving sister of Pauline DiFonzo, the late Barbara Spampinato Hirst and the late Angelo Spampinato; Proud aunt of Bridget Ryan (Michael), Beth Kytka (Donald), Barbara Obernauer (Bill Stormer), Bonnie Sue Hirst (Stephen Kozlawski), Robert E. Hirst (Danielle Nolan), Gino DiFonzo, and Sabrina Kelly; Treasured grand aunt of 11 and great-aunt of five with one on the way; Loving stepmother of Daniel McGivern; Also survived by loving friends and relatives. Patty graduated Summa Cum Laude from LaRoche College. She went on to receive her Juris Doctorate from Duquesne Law School. She finished her career as a Vice President in the Trust Department at PNC Bank. Patty also enjoyed serving on the Pennsylvania Law Disciplinary Review Board. Friends will be received on Monday and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Sebastian Church, 311 Siebert Rd., Pgh, PA 15237 on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .