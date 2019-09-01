|
|
McKOWN PATRICIA (MANNING)
Age 72, passed away at home after a courageous nine year battle with multiple myeloma on Thursday, August 29, 2019, of Whitehall. She was the devoted mother of Tonya (Mike) Labiak, Rene (John) Dixon, Gary (Danielle) McKown and the late Carey (in infancy); grandmother of Devon, Gary, Katelyn and Jordyn; daughter of the late James and Irene Manning; sister of Marilyn (Dave) Rising, Debbie (Cornel) Conley and Jim (Mary Jo) Manning; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Pat found great fulfillment while working with the residents and the staff at Overlook Green Senior Living. She had an infectious laugh and gave the best hugs. The families deepest respect and sincerest appreciation goes out to Dr. Martin Earle, Oncologist, and his staff for their unwavering service. Per Pat's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to , Riverwalk Corporate Center, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019