Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA McKOWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA (MANNING) McKOWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA (MANNING) McKOWN Obituary
McKOWN PATRICIA (MANNING)

Age 72, passed away at home after a courageous nine year battle with multiple myeloma on Thursday, August 29, 2019, of Whitehall. She was the devoted mother of Tonya (Mike) Labiak, Rene (John) Dixon, Gary (Danielle) McKown and the late Carey (in infancy); grandmother of Devon, Gary, Katelyn and Jordyn; daughter of the late James and Irene Manning; sister of Marilyn (Dave) Rising, Debbie (Cornel) Conley and Jim (Mary Jo) Manning; also survived by her loving nieces and nephews. Pat found great fulfillment while working with the residents and the staff at Overlook Green Senior Living. She had an infectious laugh and gave the best hugs. The families deepest respect and sincerest appreciation goes out to Dr. Martin Earle, Oncologist, and his staff for their unwavering service.  Per Pat's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.  Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to , Riverwalk Corporate Center, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA  15219.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now