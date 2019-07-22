MISICKO PATRICIA "PAT"

Age 79, of Plum Borough, formerly of Irwin and resident of Cheswick Health Center, died Saturday, July 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Misicko. She will be missed by her children, Rich (Rosalind) Misicko, Susan (Chester) Gladd, Cathy (Chris) Estadt; her grandchildren, Cian, Kylie; her step-grandchildren, Donny (Nichole), Brittany (Aaron), Chester, Jr., Bryan, Nathan, Juliann (Gaël), Brandon; and her five great-grandchildren; also survived by her brother, William aka. Bud (Kathy Howells) Durant. Pat loved camping and was an avid book reader. After her retirement from National City Bank, she filled her time taking short road trips including stops at Snoopy conventions; and spending time with her grandchildren. Friends received, Monday, 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m., noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 112 Washington Pl. #1520, Pgh., PA 15219.