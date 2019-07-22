Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
PATRICIA "PAT" MISICKO


1940 - 2019
MISICKO PATRICIA "PAT"

Age 79, of Plum Borough, formerly of Irwin and resident of Cheswick Health Center, died Saturday, July 20, 2019.  She was the beloved wife of the late Albert J. Misicko.  She will be missed by her children, Rich (Rosalind) Misicko, Susan (Chester) Gladd, Cathy (Chris) Estadt; her grandchildren, Cian, Kylie; her step-grandchildren, Donny (Nichole), Brittany (Aaron), Chester, Jr., Bryan, Nathan, Juliann (Gaël), Brandon; and her five great-grandchildren; also survived by her brother, William aka. Bud (Kathy Howells) Durant.  Pat loved camping and was an avid book reader.  After her retirement from National City Bank, she filled her time taking short road trips including stops at Snoopy conventions; and spending time with her grandchildren.  Friends received, Monday, 6-9 p.m. and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until Funeral Service at 12 p.m., noon at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 112 Washington Pl. #1520, Pgh., PA 15219.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 22, 2019
