MULLANEY PATRICIA
Age 96, passed away on December 27, 2019. Born in Glassport on July 5, 1923. Beloved daughter to the late Patrick M. and Margaret J. Mullaney. Caring family members, Jean Beck, Marcia Nolan, Becky Bertoni, Beth Mullaney and David Mullaney. Also survived by many loving cousins and family members. Preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Margaret C. Mullaney. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church of the Catholic Community of South Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019