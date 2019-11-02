|
|
O'TOOLE PATRICIA (PAT)
Age 66, of Bethel Park, on Monday, October 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Virginia and Martin O'Toole; sister of Jim of Anchorage, AK, Ginny Horn of Springfield, OR, Joanne Holt of Scott Twp. Preceded in death by sisters, Margaret (Peggy) and Mary O'Toole. Survived by seven nieces and nephews and eight great-nieces and nephews. Pat was an avid Pirates fan and volunteered with veteran organizations, the American Legion and pet rescues. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 2, 2019