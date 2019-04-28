Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
the blessing service
PATRICIA P. (CONNOR) McDOWELL

PATRICIA P. (CONNOR) McDOWELL Obituary
McDOWELL PATRICIA P. (CONNOR)

Age 88, formerly of Crafton, peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wife of the late James McDowell, Sr.; beloved mother of Kathy (Wayne) Casiano-Burford, Patty Jo McDowell, Jo A. (William) Valentine, Barbara McDowell, Diane (Rudy) Cincala and James McDowell, Jr.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister of Richard Connor, Norma Moore, and the late Mary Lou Easley and Shirley Thornton; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pat will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation Monday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to a . www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
