McDOWELL PATRICIA P. (CONNOR)
Age 88, formerly of Crafton, peacefully on Friday, April 26, 2019. Wife of the late James McDowell, Sr.; beloved mother of Kathy (Wayne) Casiano-Burford, Patty Jo McDowell, Jo A. (William) Valentine, Barbara McDowell, Diane (Rudy) Cincala and James McDowell, Jr.; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sister of Richard Connor, Norma Moore, and the late Mary Lou Easley and Shirley Thornton; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pat will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Visitation Monday 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 165 Noble Ave., Crafton, where the blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pat's name to a . www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019