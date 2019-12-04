|
|
GRANT PATRICIA (WIETRZYNSKI) (POERIO)
Patricia Poerio Grant (Wietrzynski) passed peacefully at Manor Care McMurray on Monday, December 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Caesar and Martha Wietrzynski. Mother of Wayne (Grace) Poerio and Pammy (Robert) Pieretti, grandmother of Paige, Marco and Mario. Sister of the late Barbara (Jim) Scott. Member of Allegheny Center Alliance Church. Survived by loving family and friends. No visitation. Memorial reception held on Thursday, December 5th from 6-8 p.m. at Manor Care McMurray, 113 West McMurray Road, Peters Township, 15317. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 4, 2019