BROOKS PATRICIA R.

Age 79, of Pittsburgh, peacefully embarked on her next adventure on June 14, 2019. Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Michelle B. Ott, Melissa K. (Robert) Laslo, and Julianne Brooks; two granddaughters, Dana (Shawn) Boyle and Sarah Williams; two grandchildren, Kiera Boyle and Rylan Boyle; brother, Roy "Butch" Schaney; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allan; father, Roy W. Schaney; and mother, Ruth K. Schaney. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Funeral Ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.