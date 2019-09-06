Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA CLIFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA R. CLIFFORD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA R. CLIFFORD Obituary
CLIFFORD PATRICIA R.

Age 89, of Middlesex Township, on September 5, 2019.  Born on July 17, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Florence Jack and Gertrude Metzler Miller.  Also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, the late John W. "Jack" Clifford, one son, the late Jack (Jill) Clifford, and four siblings, the late Joe, Paul, Coreen, and Janie. Loving mother of Brian (Diana) Clifford, Greg (Brenda) Clifford, Mike (Lynn) Clifford, Tim (Linda) Clifford, and Sharon (Chuck) Johnson. Dear grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown.  Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church.  Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery. A longtime and active parishioner of Holy Sepulcher Church, Patricia's life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.  Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now