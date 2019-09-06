|
|
CLIFFORD PATRICIA R.
Age 89, of Middlesex Township, on September 5, 2019. Born on July 17, 1930 in Pittsburgh, PA, daughter of the late Florence Jack and Gertrude Metzler Miller. Also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, the late John W. "Jack" Clifford, one son, the late Jack (Jill) Clifford, and four siblings, the late Joe, Paul, Coreen, and Janie. Loving mother of Brian (Diana) Clifford, Greg (Brenda) Clifford, Mike (Lynn) Clifford, Tim (Linda) Clifford, and Sharon (Chuck) Johnson. Dear grandmother of 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends received Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Holy Sepulcher Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery. A longtime and active parishioner of Holy Sepulcher Church, Patricia's life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 1100 Liberty Avenue, Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019