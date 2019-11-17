Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
PATRICIA R. (MEYER) SCHMITT

PATRICIA R. (MEYER) SCHMITT Obituary
SCHMITT PATRICIA R. (MEYER)

Age 88, of Ross, formerly of West View, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Patricia was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary Meyer; she was the beloved wife of the late Donald Schmitt; loving mother of Beverly Woods, Allan Schmitt (Anna) and Donald Schmitt (Barb); proud grandmother of Victoria (Joshua) Kimmel, Jennifer (Brian) Deklever, Stephanie (Martin) Mihelic, Tracy (Joshua) Deily, Donald (Erin) Schmitt, and Brian Schmitt; Treasured great-grandmother of eight; Also survived by loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Athanasius Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the American Diabetes Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
