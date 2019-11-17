|
SCHMITT PATRICIA R. (MEYER)
Age 88, of Ross, formerly of West View, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019. Patricia was the daughter of the late Gilbert and Mary Meyer; she was the beloved wife of the late Donald Schmitt; loving mother of Beverly Woods, Allan Schmitt (Anna) and Donald Schmitt (Barb); proud grandmother of Victoria (Joshua) Kimmel, Jennifer (Brian) Deklever, Stephanie (Martin) Mihelic, Tracy (Joshua) Deily, Donald (Erin) Schmitt, and Brian Schmitt; Treasured great-grandmother of eight; Also survived by loving relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Athanasius Church on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the American Diabetes Association or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019