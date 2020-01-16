Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
PATRICIA R. "PATTY" (GUZOWSKI) ZORICH

PATRICIA R. "PATTY" (GUZOWSKI) ZORICH Obituary
ZORICH PATRICIA R. "PATTY" (GUZOWSKI)

Age 76, of Pittsburgh, formerly of the South Side, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dan Zorich;survived by his children, Diane (Jeffrey) Goodall and Dana Zorich; cherished Grandma of Connor, Jarin and Alexa; beloved sister of Wayne, Alan, and the late Gilbert and Harry "Hucky" Guzowski; beloved sister-in-law of Annie Kenitz; loving aunt of Kimmy (Mike) Evans, Eric Guzowski and Chad Moeller. Patty worked for First Federal Bank and retired from PNC Bank 14 years ago. Family and friends welcome Saturday, 10-12 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday, 12 noon. Burial to follow in South Side Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League of PA. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
