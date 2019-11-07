|
|
DeLEO PATRICIA RAE
Age 85, of North Huntingdon, died November 3, 2019. Wife of the late Dominic DeLeo. Preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Lee Tamilia; brothers, William and James O'Neill; sisters, Dorothy Skonetzni and Gloria Lyons. Mother of John (Janet) Lee; daughters, Darlene (William) Leader, Diane (Jeff) Clem; son-in-law, Joe Tamilia; grandchildren, Adam Tamilia, William, Jr. (Courtney), Dominic Leader, Alexa, Linda Lee, Nathan, Joel Kremer; Rachel Law (Cody, Peyton and Connor) and Madison Griffin (Adam). Visitations 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Donations to . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019