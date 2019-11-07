Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church
North Huntingdon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA DeLEO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA RAE DeLEO


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA RAE DeLEO Obituary
DeLEO PATRICIA RAE

Age 85, of North Huntingdon, died November 3, 2019. Wife of the late Dominic DeLeo. Preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Lee Tamilia; brothers, William and James O'Neill; sisters, Dorothy Skonetzni and Gloria Lyons. Mother of John (Janet) Lee; daughters, Darlene (William) Leader, Diane (Jeff) Clem; son-in-law, Joe Tamilia; grandchildren, Adam Tamilia, William, Jr. (Courtney), Dominic Leader, Alexa, Linda Lee, Nathan, Joel Kremer; Rachel Law (Cody, Peyton and Connor) and Madison Griffin (Adam). Visitations 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., Thursday, JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass Friday, 9:30 a.m., St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Interment Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. Donations to . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -