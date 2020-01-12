|
WRENN PATRICIA RICHMOND
Age 76, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Salsbury, MD, suddenly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved mother of Debra (Chris) Cunningham and Rich (Esther Barbossa) Wrenn; loving grandmother of Sophia and Nathaniel Cunningham; dear sister of Carolyn Clifford; longtime best friend of Patti Cooley. Pat was an avid Steelers and UNC-Chapel Hill sports fan and loved her cat companions. She was raised as an "Army Brat" where she was able to travel with her parents and attended high school in Germany. Pat volunteered with the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Maryland. Her whimsical sense of humor and bright smile will be missed by many. Services private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1800 M. Street, Northwest Suite B50, North Washington, D.C. 20036 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh 15237. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER FUNERAL SERVICE.
