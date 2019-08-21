Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA RICKABAUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PAT" RICKABAUGH


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "PAT" RICKABAUGH Obituary
RICKABAUGH PATRICIA "PAT"

Age 78, of Gibsonia, passed away on August 19, 2019.  Born in Eureka, KS on February 27, 1941, daughter of the late Evert and Velva Todd Gray. Survivors include four children, Michael (Kit) Rickabaugh, Kathleen (Tony) Blanset, Keith (Erin) Rickabaugh and Suzanne Rickabaugh; five grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Gavin, Ryan and Allison; step-grandson, Nicolas; brother, John Gray.  Also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the late James "Jim" Rickabaugh and her sister, the late Sharon Reid. Pat and Jim met in 1960 at Emporia State University, then married on February 10, 1963. Pat is a former schoolteacher (English), homemaker, bookkeeper, accountant and tax administrator.  Pat's most recent employment was with the North Hills School District Tax Office where she made some of her dearest friends. She enjoyed spending time with family (especially grandchildren) and friends, travel, reading, monitoring current events and enjoying relaxing moments at her vacation home in Phoenix, AZ. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bakerstown U.M. Church, 5760 Route 8, Gibsonia, PA 15044 at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
Download Now