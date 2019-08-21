|
RICKABAUGH PATRICIA "PAT"
Age 78, of Gibsonia, passed away on August 19, 2019. Born in Eureka, KS on February 27, 1941, daughter of the late Evert and Velva Todd Gray. Survivors include four children, Michael (Kit) Rickabaugh, Kathleen (Tony) Blanset, Keith (Erin) Rickabaugh and Suzanne Rickabaugh; five grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Gavin, Ryan and Allison; step-grandson, Nicolas; brother, John Gray. Also preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, the late James "Jim" Rickabaugh and her sister, the late Sharon Reid. Pat and Jim met in 1960 at Emporia State University, then married on February 10, 1963. Pat is a former schoolteacher (English), homemaker, bookkeeper, accountant and tax administrator. Pat's most recent employment was with the North Hills School District Tax Office where she made some of her dearest friends. She enjoyed spending time with family (especially grandchildren) and friends, travel, reading, monitoring current events and enjoying relaxing moments at her vacation home in Phoenix, AZ. Friends received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bakerstown U.M. Church, 5760 Route 8, Gibsonia, PA 15044 at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019