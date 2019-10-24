|
ROSA PATRICIA "PATTI"
Loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 82 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Patti was born on June 24, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Jack and Catherine Dawso. On April 12, 1958, she married John Anthony Rosa. They raised two sons, John and Mike, and one daughter, Debbie Carson. Patti had a passion for traveling and enjoyed using her creative skills to make jewelry and crafts. She loved to spend time at the ocean in Florida, especially with her family and grandchildren, who referred to her as "Nana." She was known for her bubbly personality, her infectious smile, and her compassionate spirit. Patti is survived by her husband, John; three children, John, Debbie (Wayne) and Mike (Mary Ann); sisters, Karen Johnson and Yvonne Harlow; brothers, John and the late Joe Dawso;and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Valentine's Church, 2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, PA 15102 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To see a more detailed obituary or to leave condolences visit www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019