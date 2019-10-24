Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Valentine's Church
2710 Ohio Street
Bethel Park, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ROSA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "PATTI" ROSA


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "PATTI" ROSA Obituary
ROSA PATRICIA "PATTI"

Loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 82 on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Patti was born on June 24, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Jack and Catherine Dawso.  On April 12, 1958, she married John Anthony Rosa. They raised two sons, John and Mike, and one daughter, Debbie Carson.  Patti had a passion for traveling and enjoyed using her creative skills to make jewelry and crafts. She loved to spend time at the ocean in Florida, especially with her family and grandchildren, who referred to her as "Nana." She was known for her bubbly personality, her infectious smile, and her compassionate spirit.  Patti is survived by her husband, John; three children, John, Debbie (Wayne) and Mike (Mary Ann); sisters, Karen Johnson and Yvonne Harlow; brothers, John and the late Joe Dawso;and seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:00. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Valentine's Church, 2710 Ohio Street, Bethel Park, PA 15102 at 10:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To see a more detailed obituary or to leave condolences visit www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now