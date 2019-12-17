|
|
ROSATO PATRICIA "TOOTS" (SCIULLI)
Age 68, of Overbrook, at her home surrounded by her family, on December 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard; cherished mother of Jeanne McConnell (Shawn), Gregory and Susan; dear sister of the late Charles Sciulli; adoring grandmother to Kayla, Josh, Matt, Haley, RJ and Jack; treasured great-grandmother to Ryder, Zander and Jaxon. A host of other family and friends that loved and will truly miss her. Visitation Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Mass Saturday at 10:30 a.m. am in St. Albert the Great Church of Holy Apostles Parish, 3198 Schieck St., Pgh., PA 15227. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019