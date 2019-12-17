Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICIA ROSATO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICIA "TOOTS" (SCIULLI) ROSATO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICIA "TOOTS" (SCIULLI) ROSATO Obituary
ROSATO PATRICIA "TOOTS" (SCIULLI)

Age 68, of Overbrook, at her home surrounded by her family, on December 15, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard; cherished mother of Jeanne McConnell (Shawn), Gregory and Susan; dear sister of the late Charles Sciulli; adoring grandmother to Kayla, Josh, Matt, Haley, RJ and Jack; treasured great-grandmother to Ryder, Zander and Jaxon. A host of other family and friends that loved and will truly miss her. Visitation Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Mass Saturday at 10:30 a.m. am in St. Albert the Great Church of Holy Apostles Parish, 3198 Schieck St., Pgh., PA 15227. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -