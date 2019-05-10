Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Church
SCHMELTZER PATRICIA (AMMON)

Age 87, of Providence Point, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, early Thursday morning, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late William C. Schmeltzer; proud mother of Thomas J. of Castle Shannon, Douglas J. (Mary Lynne) of San Francisco, CA, Andrew C. (Sonia) of Peters Township and Philip R. (MaryAnn) Schmeltzer of Cranberry Township; loving grandmother of Katie (Mark) Hrubec, Amanda, Shane, Brian, Ryan and Michael Schmeltzer; great-grandmother of Jack Douglas Hrubec; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Mother's Day afternoon from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 790 Holiday Drive, # 11, Pgh., PA 15220. laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 10, 2019
