SCHMELTZER PATRICIA (AMMON)

Age 87, of Providence Point, formerly of Mt. Lebanon, early Thursday morning, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife for 54 years of the late William C. Schmeltzer; proud mother of Thomas J. of Castle Shannon, Douglas J. (Mary Lynne) of San Francisco, CA, Andrew C. (Sonia) of Peters Township and Philip R. (MaryAnn) Schmeltzer of Cranberry Township; loving grandmother of Katie (Mark) Hrubec, Amanda, Shane, Brian, Ryan and Michael Schmeltzer; great-grandmother of Jack Douglas Hrubec; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Mother's Day afternoon from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. Family and friends will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated in Saint Bernard Church, Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. If desired, memorials may be made to the , 790 Holiday Drive, # 11, Pgh., PA 15220. laughlinfuneralhome.com.