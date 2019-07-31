|
|
SEYBERT PATRICIA (MASTRILLI)
Age 72, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, of Monroeville. Beloved wife of the late William C. Seybert; loving mother of William T. Seybert and the late Lisa Marie Shearer; dear grandmother of Melissa Shearer, Ryan Shearer, and William C. Shearer; great-grandmother of Alyssia Nicole Miller, Trinity Chanel Davis, Olivia Shearer, Ryan Shearer, Jr., Haley Marie Shearer, and William Shearer, Jr.; sister of Teresa "Tessie" (Mastrilli) Dearing. Friends received Wednesday only 9-11 a.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Prayers Wednesday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019