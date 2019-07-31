Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
PATRICIA (MASTRILLI) SEYBERT


1946 - 2019
PATRICIA (MASTRILLI) SEYBERT Obituary
SEYBERT PATRICIA (MASTRILLI)

Age 72, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, of Monroeville. Beloved wife of the late William C. Seybert; loving mother of William T. Seybert and the late Lisa Marie Shearer; dear grandmother of Melissa Shearer, Ryan Shearer, and William C. Shearer; great-grandmother of Alyssia Nicole Miller, Trinity Chanel Davis, Olivia Shearer, Ryan Shearer, Jr., Haley Marie Shearer, and William Shearer, Jr.; sister of Teresa "Tessie" (Mastrilli) Dearing. Friends received Wednesday only 9-11 a.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Prayers Wednesday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019
