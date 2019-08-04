|
|
ROMAN PATRICIA (GILKEY) SHENTO
Of Wilkins Twp., passed away surrounded by family, on Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of Joseph F. Roman; loving mother of Christine (Dennis) Burger, James (Mary Pat "Mimi") Shento, Patty Lou (Carl) Cigana, and Rik Fowler; step-mother of Joseph T. (Beth Ann) Roman and Donald B. Roman; cherished grandmother of Tiffany Shento, Brian Nelson, Shawn Nelson, Timothy Nelson, Erik Fowler Richard Fowler, Madison Roman, and Zachary Roman; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved granddog, Aspen. Preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Agnes Gilkey; first husband, Anthony Shento; son, Ronald Shento; five Brothers, Charles (surviving wife, Dorothy), Thomas (surviving wife, Verna), John (surviving wife, Betty), Paul, and James (surviving wife, Carol) Gilkey. Patricia was an office supervisor for Aramark at WPIC and Mellon Arena, as well as an events operator at Mellon, Pitt, and PPG Paints Arenas. She sang for 45 years with The Sweet Adelines. She was dedicated to her faith and service, cleaning for St. Bartholomew's and was an associate member of The Divine Redeemer Motherhouse. In her younger years, she was a skilled sharpshooter at the Wilkinsburg Sportsmen's Club and a proudly accomplished race car driver at the Mercer Drag Strip. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek, PA (412) 823-1950. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Colman Parish Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10 a.m., with private inurnment to follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In honor of her husband, memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019