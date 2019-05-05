Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
PATRICIA SUE (RICHARDS) OGILVIE

OGILVIE PATRICIA SUE (RICHARDS)

Age 79, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on May 1, 2019. Beloved wife of 54 years to the late William Kevin Ogilvie; mother of Dr. Kathleen M. (Frank E. Myers, III) Ogilvie and Elizabeth A. (Timothy E.) Ward; grandmother of James Timothy Ward, Kevin Edward Ward, Sarah Anne Ward, and Ian Shea Myers; sister of William Richards and the late Thomas Woodward Richards; daughter of the late Dr. Thomas and Anne Marie (McAllister) Richards. She was a Director of Religious Education at St. Benedict the Abbot, worked in Human Resources at Turtle Creek Valley MH/MR, and a member of the St. Thomas A' Becket choir. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, May 7, 10 a.m., at St. Thomas A' Becket Catholic Church, Jefferson Hills. Interment will follow at Lebanon Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the (). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
