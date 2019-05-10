MALIZIO PATRICIA V.

Age 81, of Canonsburg, died Thursday, May 9, 2019 surrounded by family. She was born August 9, 1937, in Fort Pitt, a daughter of James and Victoria Kocotowicz Manion. After graduating from John Dewey High School, Patricia went on to work at Mercy Hospital, until she married her late husband, Rudolph Malizio, on August 10, 1957. From there she created a loving home as a homemaker and began raising her four children, until her husbands death. From there, she went on to become the first meter maid in Canonsburg Borough, and served as a cook for the Canonsburg Senior Center. Patricia is survived by her two loving brothers, John (the late Margaret) Manion and Jim (Debbie) Manion; her caring children, Debbie Malizio, Darlene Malizio, Donna (John) Zaccone, and Rudy Malizio; grandchildren, Jason Cadez, Christopher (Margaret) Cadez, Kristen Vehar, Josh Vehar, Jeremy Cadez; great-grandchild, Cassidy Vehar; several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph V. Malizio, who died February 26, 1978. Patricia was known by many as "Grandma Pat" and everyone who got to know her knew they were adopted into her heart. Grandma Pat was sure to put a smile on anyone's face with her quick wit and carefree attitude. Grandma Pat could spot a bargain a mile away, and this truly showed with her love to shop. Friends will be received Sunday 2-8 p.m., at SOLLON FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, Supervisor, J. David Sollon, Director, 724-746-1000. Additional visitation will be held on Monday, 10-11 a.m. Services will be held at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. To leave online condolences, please visit www.sollon.com