TAFEL PATRICIA "PAT" WANDA (DEVIN)

Of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Monday, 10 June 2019 at Water's Edge of Lake Wales where she had been a resident for nine years. She was born 27 April 1922 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania to the late Louis Arthur and Dorothy Ann McPherson Devin. She graduated from Bellvue High School in 1941. She married Oliver Tafel on 28 August 1945. She was a resident of Pittsburgh until 2006 when she moved to Winter Haven, and then to Water's Edge, Lake Wales in 2010. She was a member of the Wallace Memorial U.P. Church, Green Tree, PA.; and, a member of the Green Tree Garden Club. Before moving to Florida, Pat was an accountant for U.S. Steel Corporation, an office manager for the B.J. Stettler Company, and a Homemaker. Pat was a very accomplished seamstress, gardener and crafter. After moving to Florida, Pat looked forward to her weekly Sunday dinners with her family. She loved her family, and the people at Water's Edge, and her very special care givers there, she cherished them all. The family appreciates the loving care Pat received from the people at Water's Edge, and the help of Cornerstone Hospice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Oliver Tafel in 2001; her parents, Louis and Dorothy; three sisters, June Devin, Jacquelyn Eisel and Audrey Sporak; and one brother, Louis Devin. She is survived by one daughter, Patricia "Kelly" Tafel Fetherlin and husband, Brent of Winter Haven, FL; a grandson, Caleb I. Fetherlin and his wife, Regina of Auburndale, FL; a great-granddaughter, Carmela Fetherlin; and a great-grandson, Blaine, all of Auburndale. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .