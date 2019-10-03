|
WELLS PATRICIA (O'LEARY)
Patricia "Patsy" (O'Leary) Wells passed peacefully in her sleep on the 1st day of October 2019 in her 86th year. She was born December 15, 1932, the daughter of Thomas Francis and Bessie Baumberger O'Leary. A lifelong Pittsburgher, Pat was an honest and dependable employee of Pittsburgh National Bank, as well as, Mellon Bank, long serving in Bloomfield and Millvale offices, retiring as Asst. Mgr. from its Chatham Center location. Pat resided, as a child, in Morningside and attended St. Raphael's. She moved from Garfield to Penn Hills, to Glenshaw, where she raised her four children, as well as in Woodbridge. Then, for the last 20 years, she lived with her loving daughter, Cynthia, in Gibsonia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Helen Sheehan, Etta Robbins, Dorothy Riley, Betty Konrad; and her brothers, Tom O'Leary, Jr., Jim O'Leary, Bill O'Leary and Dick O'Leary. She is survived by her brother, Jack O'Leary (Mary); her children, Mary Jo Knox, Richard Wells, David Wells and Cynthia Schaefer (Douglas), her main caregiver for several years. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Samantha Schaefer, Shannon Schaefer, Matthew Thornton (Lisa Landy), Amanda Kendrick (Aaron), Richard Wells, Elizabeth Stone (Austin) and Allison Wells, as well as five great-grandchildren, "Archie" Lewis, "Hunter" Jackson, "Charlie" Stone, Killian Prince and Kennedy Thornton of Pittsburgh. Pat leaves behind many nieces and nephews and some in-laws, all for whom she had great affection, as well as, many good friends earned, over decades, from a positive attitude and respectful and kind interactions. She will be missed by all who knew her and remembered always. Viewing will be held from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER OF CONNOQUENESSING TWP., 856 Evans City Rd., Renfrew, PA 16053. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday October 5th at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure's, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, Pa. where her parents were among the founders. Luncheon to follow on premise. If desired, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the at . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.