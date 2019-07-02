Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:00 PM
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
PATRICIA WILKE

PATRICIA WILKE Obituary
WILKE PATRICIA

Age 79, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Wilke; mother of Susan Falcione, Paul Mulligan and Doug Soulier; seven grandchildren; sister of Charles Atkins, Ricky Atkins, Leslie Atkins and Bernadine Schlegel. Friends are invited to call from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Ave., Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
