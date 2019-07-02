|
WILKE PATRICIA
Age 79, of Pittsburgh, on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Wife of the late Richard Wilke; mother of Susan Falcione, Paul Mulligan and Doug Soulier; seven grandchildren; sister of Charles Atkins, Ricky Atkins, Leslie Atkins and Bernadine Schlegel. Friends are invited to call from 2-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Ave., Carnegie, where a Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019