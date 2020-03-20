|
SANDERSON PATRICIA"PAT" AGNES
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Richard Sanderson; They were married on August 3, 1957. Patricia is lovingly remembered by her children, Cheryl (the late, Stephen) Pool, Diane Sanderson (Stephen), Nancy (Timothy) Miller, and Richard Sanderson; brothers, George (Ann) Wolfgang and Stephen Wolfgang; grandchildren, Jessica Sanderson, Timothy (Shawna) Miller, Stephanie Pool (Leo), Sean (Erin) Miller and Richard Miller (Val); great-grandchildren, Shane Ford, Luke Miller and Lakeson Davis. Patricia was born in New Bethlehem, PA on February 17, 1936. She graduated from Sto-Rox High School. She went on to earn a Degree from West Penn School of Nursing. Patricia was also a dedicated and caring nurse at West Penn Hospital for many years. Patricia was a long time member of Elfinwild Presbyterian Church. Patricia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will always be remembered for her selfless nature and kindness to all. She will be deeply missed. Due to current CDC recommendations, all services and interments will be held privately at BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please add or view tributes at www.bockltd.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , (al.org) or Operation Smile (Operationsmile.org).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020