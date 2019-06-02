MAHONEY PATRICK A.

Of South Park; age 80; passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Beloved husband of 55 years to Shirl (Scalo) Mahoney; brother of Dennis Mahoney, Carole Petrolio, Bernadette Makowski; brother-in-law of Carole (the late Louis) Scalo; also survived by nieces and nephews. Pat was a Navy Veteran; he worked for several years for Oliver Reality and was most proud of being Chief Engineer of the Fifth Avenue Place in Pittsburgh. He enjoyed watching the Penguins and Steelers games. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, 11:30 a.m., at St. Joan of Arc Church. Burial will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Donations in his memory can be made to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite 1661, Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

www.henneyfuneralhome.com