Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK MADER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK E. "PAT" MADER


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK E. "PAT" MADER Obituary
MADER PATRICK E. "PAT"

Suddenly, on September 20, 2019 we lost Patrick E. "Pat" Mader born March 17, 1959 in Pittsburgh, PA, age 60. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen (Sweeney) Mader, Joseph A. Mader; his brother, Johnny Mader; and his nephew, Donald Ketter, Jr. Patrick's name was God given as he was born St. Patrick's day and named after St. Patrick. Pat is survived by his daughter, Tia Mader; siblings, Jim (Peggy) Mader, Joseph Mader, Kathleen (Greg) Phillips and Robin (Donald) Ketter; numerous nieces and nephews; great-uncle to six; lifelong friend of Tony (Karen) Tantalo. Friends and family will be welcomed at a Memorial Service to be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wm. SLATER & SONS, 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, PA 15211 (412-381-3345). www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now