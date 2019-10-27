|
|
MADER PATRICK E. "PAT"
Suddenly, on September 20, 2019 we lost Patrick E. "Pat" Mader born March 17, 1959 in Pittsburgh, PA, age 60. Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen (Sweeney) Mader, Joseph A. Mader; his brother, Johnny Mader; and his nephew, Donald Ketter, Jr. Patrick's name was God given as he was born St. Patrick's day and named after St. Patrick. Pat is survived by his daughter, Tia Mader; siblings, Jim (Peggy) Mader, Joseph Mader, Kathleen (Greg) Phillips and Robin (Donald) Ketter; numerous nieces and nephews; great-uncle to six; lifelong friend of Tony (Karen) Tantalo. Friends and family will be welcomed at a Memorial Service to be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Wm. SLATER & SONS, 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington, PA 15211 (412-381-3345). www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019