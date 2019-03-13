|
MCGRAIL PATRICK ELMER
Age 93, formerly of Sheraden, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Son of the late Patrick and Helen McGrail; husband of the late Margaret A. (Roth) Patton-McGrail; step-father of Robert "Sarge" Patton (Dorothy) and the late Jack and James Patton and Joseph Flora; 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren. Patrick served during WW II in the US Army in Italy and Germany. He worked for the City of Pittsburgh Road Department for over 40 years. Friends received THURSDAY 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Blessing Service at 7 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 Chartiers Ave., Sheraden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Rd Suite 300 New Kennsington PA 15068.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019