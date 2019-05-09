CORTAZZO PATRICK FRANK

Age 87, of Penn Twp., passed away in his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Pat was born on November 12, 1931 in Wilmerding, the son of the late Frank and Lena (Ingagliato) Cortazzo. Pat was retired as a teacher and coach with 35 years of service from the Penn-Joint, Trafford and Penn-Trafford High Schools. Pat is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Lois (Wilson) Cortazzo; his four children; his four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two sisters. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC. 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford 412-372-3111. A funeral liturgy will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Michael Sikon officiating. Entombment will follow with military honors in the Penn-Lincoln Memorial Park, N. Huntingdon.