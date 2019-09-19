|
|
GREGORY PATRICK "PAT"
Age 38, of South Park, is finally at peace after his struggle with addiction. He passed into God's arms on Friday, September 13, 2019. Pat was born August 21, 1981 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his parents, Raymond and Jill Gregory of South Park, Pennsylvania; two sisters, Kari (Randy) Chandler of Chevy Chase, Maryland, and Jodi (Ron) Thompson of Acme, Pennsylvania; three nieces, Angelique, Colette, and Brigette; and three nephews, Elijah, Isaac, and Jacob. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Pat was preceded in death by his sister, Ami (Greg) Guilliams of Valdosta, Georgia. Pat worked for 20 Landscaping and was an expert in detailing cars. He attended Brentwood High School, and he graduated from Seton La Salle High School and the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He was a talented artist with a passion for music and the outdoors. He put his heart and soul into all of his passions. Visitation is from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, followed immediately by a blessing service at 12:00 p.m. and interment at Jefferson Memorial Cemetery with his sister and grandparents. Memorial contributions to help others struggling with addiction may be made to Shatterproof, online at www.shatterproof.org or via mail to 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, Connecticut 06851. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019