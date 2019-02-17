|
|
FAIRLEY PATRICK J.
Age 81, of Ohio Twp., formerly of the North Side, on Monday, February 11, 2019. Husband of the late Mildred A. (Samosky) Fairley; loving father of Baine J. Fairley (Angela); son of the late Baine and Dorothy Fairley; brother of Mary Ellen Wolczanski (Anthony), Kathleen Glaser (Glen), Audrey Janosco (Michael), James Fairley (Gina), and the late Judith Eynon; proud grandfather of Avery; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Services and interment private. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 17, 2019