FITZHENRY PATRICK J.
Formerly of Hazelwood, passed away peacefully from end stage dementia on September 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Nora Fitzhenry; his sister, Mary Barbara Maschue; and a brother, John Fitzhenry. Patrick is survived by his sister, Kathleen Whalen; and sister-in-law, Eileen Fitzhenry. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews. Pat grew up in Hazelwood, attended St. Stephen Grade School and Central District High School. He later served as Eucharist Minister in the St. Stephen Parish. He earned is BA Degree at the University of Pittsburgh and his Masters at the Duquesne University. He was a proud Veteran of the USMC, a member of the U.S. Secret Service at the Oval Office guarding Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Carter. Patrick later retired from the Allegheny County Dept. of Aging. Visitation with the family Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue 15207, 412-521-8116, Patrick Vereb, F.D. Blessing Service at the Funeral Home Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019