Home

POWERED BY

Services
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-8116
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
John D. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home
5106 Second Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK FITZHENRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK J. FITZHENRY


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PATRICK J. FITZHENRY Obituary
FITZHENRY PATRICK J.

Formerly of Hazelwood, passed away peacefully from end stage dementia on September 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Nora Fitzhenry; his sister, Mary Barbara Maschue; and a brother, John Fitzhenry. Patrick is survived by his sister, Kathleen Whalen; and sister-in-law, Eileen Fitzhenry. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews. Pat grew up in Hazelwood, attended St. Stephen Grade School and Central District High School. He later served as Eucharist Minister in the St. Stephen Parish. He earned is BA Degree at the University of Pittsburgh and his Masters at the Duquesne University. He was a proud Veteran of the USMC, a member of the U.S. Secret Service at the Oval Office guarding Presidents Nixon, Ford, and Carter. Patrick later retired from the Allegheny County Dept. of Aging. Visitation with the family Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5106 Second Avenue 15207, 412-521-8116, Patrick Vereb, F.D. Blessing Service at the Funeral Home Saturday morning at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PATRICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now